Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Position Raised by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems accounts for 6.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $41,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

