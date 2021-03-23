Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304,325 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,565,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,435,762. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.