Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases 237,007 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,007 shares during the quarter. Vonage makes up approximately 1.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 186,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,194. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

