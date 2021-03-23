Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Alatus Capital Ltd.

Alatus Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,799 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 100.0% of Alatus Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alatus Capital Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,988,000 after buying an additional 238,648 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,599,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,492,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,248. Ferrari has a one year low of $134.24 and a one year high of $233.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

