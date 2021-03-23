Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 1.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 948.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. 78,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

