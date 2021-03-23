Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $8.58 on Tuesday, reaching $138.54. 9,504,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.