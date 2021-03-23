The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP raised its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. The Brink’s comprises 5.8% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

BCO traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 10,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,514. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

