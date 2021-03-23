First National Bank of South Miami Sells 6,303 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,571,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,898,000 after acquiring an additional 226,773 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Medtronic by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 453,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

MDT traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.89. 293,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

