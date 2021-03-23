DragonVein Trading 229.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $39.11 million and approximately $21.53 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 229.1% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.09 or 0.00945036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00386963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

