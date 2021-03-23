On.Live Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. On.Live has a total market cap of $670,291.38 and $478.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, On.Live has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00618312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023560 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.