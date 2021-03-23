Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $53,050.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00618312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023560 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HMQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.