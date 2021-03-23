Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 309.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $662.40. 1,290,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,788,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

