Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,046 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.46. 288,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

