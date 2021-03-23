Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. 12,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,228. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

