Elysian (ELY) Price Up 106.3% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 106.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $164,416.71 and approximately $867,199.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00620874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

