Zetacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,157.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $124,438.72 and approximately $7,157.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,091.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.49 or 0.00942948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.56 or 0.00387645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00054028 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001434 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,691,406 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.