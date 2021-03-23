SparkPoint Hits Market Capitalization of $151.74 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $151.74 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00620874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023529 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,936,104,389 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

