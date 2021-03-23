Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $11.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $392.80. 987,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

