Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,206,685 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

