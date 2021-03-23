Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,712 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.