Mark C. Tuffin Sells 21,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 506,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711,054. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,065,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

