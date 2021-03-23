Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25.

On Thursday, January 21st, Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00.

NYSE NVTA traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 134,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $25,915,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $8,739,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $7,993,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.