Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $24,304.84 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $24,304.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,893 shares in the company, valued at $100,652.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Blanchard Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $24,191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMNR. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

