Clough Capital Partners L P Raises Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,238. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

