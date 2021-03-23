Clough Capital Partners L P Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3,475.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,480 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the period. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,247,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 693.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SEA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after acquiring an additional 566,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 130,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

