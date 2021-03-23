Clough Capital Partners L P Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 681.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 487,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.70.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

