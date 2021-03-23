Clough Capital Partners L P Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

