Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

