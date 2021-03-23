Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,168,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,487,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $354.86. 183,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.48 and its 200-day moving average is $338.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.