Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

JCOM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. 8,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,608. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

