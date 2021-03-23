Tiger Global Management LLC Invests $88.91 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 151,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,986. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.90. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.