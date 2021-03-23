First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Lowered by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. First American Financial accounts for about 2.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.70% of First American Financial worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First American Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 23,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

