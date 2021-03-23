First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NVR were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $26.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,477.49. 772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,610.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,253.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,125.00 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

