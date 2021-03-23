First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.38. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,722. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

