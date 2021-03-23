First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 89 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

