First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 13,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,815. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

