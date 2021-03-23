Joanna Place Buys 3,408 Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 47.40 ($0.62) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,986.40 ($39.02). 847,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,302. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,814.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,680.14. Persimmon Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,535.50 ($20.06) and a one year high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,210 ($41.94) to GBX 3,360 ($43.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,951.80 ($38.57).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

