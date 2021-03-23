Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 195,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

