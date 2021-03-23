Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Woodmark (AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2021 – American Woodmark is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – American Woodmark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

3/17/2021 – American Woodmark is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

1/25/2021 – American Woodmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

American Woodmark stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,540. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60.

Get American Woodmark Co alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $20,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.