Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$81.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

