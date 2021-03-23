The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

FRA:BNR traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching €70.78 ($83.27). 411,402 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.87. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.