The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.81 ($79.77).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching €70.78 ($83.27). 411,402 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.87. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.