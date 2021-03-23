CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLLDY stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 4,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
CapitaLand Company Profile
