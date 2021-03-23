CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLLDY stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 4,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

