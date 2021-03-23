Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. 25,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

