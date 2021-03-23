Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $10.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.63. 835,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,321,663. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

