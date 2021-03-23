Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 600,000 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,740,000. JD.com comprises approximately 30.3% of Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 429,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,972. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

