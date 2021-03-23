Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $635,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,249,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,154 shares of company stock worth $14,312,067. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.61. 226,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,343. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

