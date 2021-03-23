Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. 35,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,123. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

