Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 113,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 716,362 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.