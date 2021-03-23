The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $404,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 976,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289,902. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

