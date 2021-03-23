Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Insider Samuel (Sam) Gutman Buys 44,461 Shares

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) insider Samuel (Sam) Gutman acquired 44,461 shares of Microequities Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,274.96 ($15,910.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Microequities Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Microequities Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.